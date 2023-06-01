DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 387.2054

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104313

CODE: NRGW LN

ISIN: LU0533032776

