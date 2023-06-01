Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 June 2023

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") announces the following:

The Company's issued share capital comprises ordinary shares of 1p, each carrying one voting right. As at 31 May 2023, the total number of ordinary shares the Company had in issue was 181,013,697, of which 8,665,975 ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Augmentum Fintech plc is 172,347,722. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8733