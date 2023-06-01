DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.5624

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31829635

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 247833 EQS News ID: 1646915 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

