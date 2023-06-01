DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.8648

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1965917

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

