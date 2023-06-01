Anzeige
Bellway Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Bellway Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 JUNE 2023

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:

Bellway p.l.c.

Name of scheme:

  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Period of return:

From: 1 December 2022

To: 31 May 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

  1. SRSOS: 51,681
  2. PSP: 550

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

  1. SRSOS: 51,681
  2. PSP: 550

Name of contact:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0191 2170717


