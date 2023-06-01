Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 JUNE 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 May 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 121,844,213 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 121,844,213

