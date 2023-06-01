Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
[01.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,239,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,840,400.87
|8.7809
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,462.63
|88.6372
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,885,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,567,602.34
|9.0867