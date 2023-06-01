

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's trade surplus decreased at the start of the second quarter as exports fell faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus shrank to CHF 2.2 billion in April from CHF 3.1 billion in March. Further, this was the lowest trade surplus since November last year.



In real terms, exports dropped 5.2 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 2.5 percent gain in March.



Except for textiles, clothing, and shoes, all main product groups logged negative growth in exports. Shipments of vehicles fell the most, by 27.6 percent.



Imports showed a decline of 3.3 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Elsewhere, data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports continued to grow strongly in April. Exports posted a growth rate of 6.8 percent.



