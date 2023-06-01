Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 11:34
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

=== 
         gg Vormonat    gg Vorjahr 
        +/- Prozent   +/- Prozent 
.       Mai 23 Apr 23  Mai 23 Apr 23 
Eurozone-20   0,0  +0,6   +6,1  +7,0 
 
Belgien     +0,2  -1,3   +2,7  +3,3 
Deutschland   -0,2  +0,6   +6,3  +7,6 
Estland     0,0  +1,9  +11,2  +13,2 
Finnland    +0,2  +0,1   +5,2  +6,3 
Frankreich   -0,1  +0,7   +6,0  +6,9 
Griechenland  +0,6  +1,1   +4,1  +4,5 
Irland     +0,3  +0,3   +5,4  +6,3 
Italien     +0,3  +0,9   +8,1  +8,7 
Kroatien    +0,6  +1,2   +8,3  +8,9 
Lettland    +1,4  +0,4  +12,3  +15,0 
Litauen     -0,1  +0,2  +10,7  +13,3 
Luxemburg    -0,2  +0,7   +2,0  +2,7 
Malta      +1,7  +3,1   +6,4  +6,4 
Niederlande   +0,2  +1,6   +6,8  +5,8 
Österreich    0,0  +0,9   +8,7  +9,5 
Portugal    -0,4  +1,3   +5,4  +6,9 
Slowakei    -0,1  +0,6  +12,3  +14,0 
Slowenien    +0,9  +1,0   +8,1  +9,2 
Spanien     -0,2  +0,5   +2,9  +3,8 
Zypern     +0,3  +0,9   +3,6  +3,9 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

