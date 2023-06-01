DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent . Mai 23 Apr 23 Mai 23 Apr 23 Eurozone-20 0,0 +0,6 +6,1 +7,0 Belgien +0,2 -1,3 +2,7 +3,3 Deutschland -0,2 +0,6 +6,3 +7,6 Estland 0,0 +1,9 +11,2 +13,2 Finnland +0,2 +0,1 +5,2 +6,3 Frankreich -0,1 +0,7 +6,0 +6,9 Griechenland +0,6 +1,1 +4,1 +4,5 Irland +0,3 +0,3 +5,4 +6,3 Italien +0,3 +0,9 +8,1 +8,7 Kroatien +0,6 +1,2 +8,3 +8,9 Lettland +1,4 +0,4 +12,3 +15,0 Litauen -0,1 +0,2 +10,7 +13,3 Luxemburg -0,2 +0,7 +2,0 +2,7 Malta +1,7 +3,1 +6,4 +6,4 Niederlande +0,2 +1,6 +6,8 +5,8 Österreich 0,0 +0,9 +8,7 +9,5 Portugal -0,4 +1,3 +5,4 +6,9 Slowakei -0,1 +0,6 +12,3 +14,0 Slowenien +0,9 +1,0 +8,1 +9,2 Spanien -0,2 +0,5 +2,9 +3,8 Zypern +0,3 +0,9 +3,6 +3,9 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
