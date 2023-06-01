Global Glucaric Acid Market to Surpass USD 20.85 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Glucaric Acid Market Segments - By Type (D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone, Calcium D-Glucarate, Pure Glucaric Acid, and Others), By Application (Corrosion Inhibitors, Food Ingredients, Detergents, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 13.21 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 20.85 million expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% by the end of 2031. Rising application of glucaric acid is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Kalion, Inc

Aadhunik Industries

Alfa Chemistry

Cayman Chemical

Rivertop Renewables, Inc

Biosynth Carbosynth

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Merck KGaA

Global Calcium Pvt Ltd.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Global Glucaric Acid Market

On the basis of region, the global glucaric acid market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacificis projected to dominate the global market due to the rising glucaric acid consumption across various industries. Furthermore, the rising spending power of consumers on food and beverage products in the region is expected to propel the market in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

D-Glucaric acid with the chemical formula C6H10O8 belongs to the oxidized sugars family of compounds.

It has applications in diabetic therapy and the cement industry. Moreover, glucaric acid is manufactured from glucose using a biological, chemical, or electrochemical oxidation method.

It is also used to produce mild fertilizers due to its environmentally sustainable nature.

Increasing trend of natural and renewable acids across various industries is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Rising demand for natural phytochemical substances for cancer treatment is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The pure glucaric segment is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to its low price and availability compared to other products.

The detergent segment is anticipated to hold a major revenue share of the market, owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable cleaners and restriction on the use of phosphates.

Read 146 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Glucaric Acid Market Segments - by Type (D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone, Calcium D-Glucarate, Pure Glucaric Acid, and Others), by Application (Corrosion Inhibitors, Food Ingredients, Detergents, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone

Calcium D-Glucarate

Pure Glucaric Acid

Others

Application

Corrosion Inhibitors

Food Ingredients

Detergents

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

