Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.8997
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 269996
CODE: TPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681037948
