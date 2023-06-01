Bitget Becomes First CEX To Support Multi-Chain EVM-Compatible Address

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , has become the first crypto exchange to support an EVM-compatible address. The new feature will elevate trading experience for its users to use a single address for multiple blockchains, as users can trade and store assets with one EVM-Compatible Address through multiple chains on the Bitget platform.





The launch of the EVM address was pioneered by Bitget as a feature that combines blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, Optimism and other chains in Ethereum's layer 2 ecosystem. If users add an EVM address to their accounts during transactions and the withdrawal network is included in the EVM address, they will be able to withdraw directly to the EVM address, thus bypassing a number of intermediary features like bridges and platform hopping.

With the ongoing evolution of major public chains and wallets, the demand for addresses that correspond to multiple blockchain networks is increasing. As the first exchange to support EVM addresses, Bitget is committed to product improvements and continuously enhancing and providing the best user experience for its growing audience. The inclusion of the feature will also free users from the need to seek out matching networks and spend time on identifying the characteristics of withdrawal addresses.

The launch of the EVM address setting feature comes as Bitget has officially released passwordless withdrawals. The given step further facilitates interaction with the exchange and streamlines trading processes by saving users the time they had to spend on inputting passwords and receiving confirmation messages.

"The blockchain space is extremely crowded and navigating its many technical aspects is a serious impediment for new entrants. Our goal is to drastically cut down the time and effort users need for basic operations. The EVM address feature is one such option that removes associated challenges," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "By enabling passwordless withdrawals and EVM address functionality, Bitget is dramatically simplifying the trading experience for users. The improvements Bitget has been introducing into its ecosystem align with the exchange's core mission of inspiring individuals to embrace crypto with simple yet powerful tools."

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

