

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after suffering heavy losses in the previous two sessions.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $72.58 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $68 a barrel.



While uncertainty around OPEC+'s output policy and data showing a large surprise build in U.S. crude stocks weighed on prices, optimism about the U.S. debt ceiling bill passing a crucial vote and dovish comments by Fed officials helped limit the downside.



The day's economic data proved to be a mixed bag. A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May.



Elsewhere, PMIs for the euro zone moved further below breakeven despite factories cutting prices for the first time since September 2020.



The U.S. dollar retreated from a two-week high after Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker as well as Fed Governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson signaled willingness to skip raising rates next month to assess incoming data.



