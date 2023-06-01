Anzeige
01.06.2023
Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Announces Buy Two, Get One Free Golf Ball Promotion

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, is excited to announce its largest golf ball promotion of the year, when golfers buy two dozen golf balls and get one dozen free. This offer is available online while supplies last, or at any participating authorized Srixon dealer locations until June 18.

Dunlop Sports Americas, Thursday, June 1, 2023, Press release picture

Srixon carries a variety of models that are engineered to enhance golfers' performance no matter the level of player. With signature technologies like the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which helps optimize ball flight in the toughest conditions, or a softer compression ball for feel-based players, Srixon wants golfers to feel confident over the ball with every swing.

"We have a great lineup of high-performance golf ball options to help better your performance from tee-to-green," said Brian Schielke, General Manager of Srixon. "Whether you're looking for more spin, distance, flight preference or feel, we have a ball for you."

This limited-time promotion is valid on all full-price dozens of the same model/SKU, with a limit of two free redemptions per customer. Limited Edition 24 packs, Marathon balls, and custom personalization are not available during this sale.

To shop the promotion or learn more about Srixon's ball offerings, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information:

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

https://www.accesswire.com/758169/Srixon-Announces-Buy-Two-Get-One-Free-Golf-Ball-Promotion

