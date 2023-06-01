Domico Med-Device, LLC: Domico Med-Device Celebrates 5 Years of Life-Changing Patient Interface Solutions

Award-Winning Designer & Manufacturer Marks Milestone with Exceptional Growth Through Industry-Leading Medical Devices for Patients & Caregivers

FENTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Domico Med-Device LLC, designer and manufacturer of industry-leading patient interface solutions, is proud to commemorate five years of success on June 1, 2023. Since its founding in 2018, the company has improved patient and caregiver lives by pioneering innovations in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy and surgical applications.





Manufacturing Group





Domico Med-Device boasts a broad range of design and manufacturing capabilities, partnering with original equipment manufacturers and caregivers to bring patient interface solutions from concept to market.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone and honored to provide life-changing solutions that enhance patient safety and comfort while improving staff productivity," said Michael Czop, Founder and President of Domico Med-Device. "We look forward to continuing to foster meaningful relationships with healthcare equipment manufacturers and caregivers to develop the next generation of patient interface products."

Since its inception, Domico Med-Device has been pursuing a 10-year goal to provide solutions that improve the lives of one million patients every month. At five years in, the company is over halfway to achieving that goal.

"Customer focus, collaboration and perseverance have been keys to our success. Achieving our five-year anniversary is a true testament to the resilience of our team," said Czop.

Domico Med-Device has earned recognition from prominent organizations such as the Michigan Manufacturers Association and Michigan Celebrates Small Business. In 2021, the company's Mayfield Adapter was a Top 10 Finalist for the Coolest Thing Made in Michigan Award, and in 2023, Domico Med-Device was named one of Michigan's 50 Companies to Watch.

Learn more about Domico Med-Device at DomicoMed.com.

Domico Med-Device LLC designs and manufactures industry-leading, life-changing patient interface solutions for diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy and surgical applications. FDA and ISO-registered, Domico Med-Device partners with OEMs and distributors from concept to market, leveraging its broad range of capabilities to develop innovative solutions that ensure patient safety and comfort, improve staff productivity and increase medical system utilization. Learn more about Domico Med-Device at DomicoMed.com.

Contact Information

Erin Hoffman

Director of Human Resources

ehoffman@domicomed.com

810-931-8068

SOURCE: Domico Med-Device, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758448/Domico-Med-Device-Celebrates-5-Years-of-Life-Changing-Patient-Interface-Solutions