"The Caleres team delivered a solid financial performance at the upper end of our earnings per share guidance driven by record quarterly profit from the Brand Portfolio and despite a challenging operating environment at Famous Footwear," said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. "These first quarter results underscore the value of our diversified structure, the strength of our omnichannel capabilities and the power of our portfolio."

First Quarter 2023 Results

(13-weeks ended April 29, 2023, compared to 13-weeks ended April 30, 2022)

Net sales were $662.7 million, down 9.8 percent from the first quarter of 2022; Famous Footwear segment sales declined 9.2 percent, with comparable sales down 8.5 percent, due to soft consumer demand in shoe chains. Brand Portfolio segment sales decreased 11.0 percent, in-line with expectations and primarily due to the timing of wholesale shipments in the Brand Portfolio in first quarter of 2022 to satisfy customer restocking efforts. Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 68 percent of total net sales.

Gross profit was $302.7 million, while gross margin was 45.7 percent; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 45.6 percent Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 44.2 percent

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 38.2 percent;

Net earnings of $34.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.97, compared to net earnings of $50.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.32 in the first quarter of 2022;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $63.7 million, or 9.6 percent of sales;

Inventory was down 13.1 percent compared to first quarter of 2022, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to inventory management and lower in-transit inventory; and

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $291.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Capital Allocation Update

In line with its capital allocation priorities, Caleres continued to reduce the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility, paying down $16 million during the first quarter of 2023. The company also invested $6.5 million in capital expenditures and returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend. The Caleres board of directors recently approved its next quarterly dividend, which will be paid on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook:

"Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the increased financial contribution from the Brand Portfolio and the strong momentum in our lead brands - Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer and Allen Edmonds," said Schmidt. "While we expect near-term pressure to persist at Famous Footwear, we are highly confident in our ability to remain the leader in footwear for the family, which we believe plays an essential role in the footwear sector overall."

As a result of the more challenging operating environment, Caleres has taken several steps to reduce expenses across its business. These actions include eliminating open corporate positions, reducing non-merchandise procurement costs, realizing additional Brand Portfolio synergies, and lowering depreciation expense, and are expected to result in $20 million of in-year savings. The company also anticipates better-than-expected freight costs, which is expected to be an additional $10 million in savings. These cost savings are versus prior guidance assumptions, some of which were realized in the first quarter. Caleres anticipates a one-time cash charge of approximately $4 million in the second quarter of 2023 associated with these actions. Additionally, the company anticipates gross margin strength in the Brand Portfolio segment for the balance of the year.

For fiscal 2023, the company is expecting full year diluted earnings per share of $4.02 to $4.22, inclusive of the $4 million one-time charge associated with expense reduction actions in the second quarter. The company is reiterating its full year diluted adjusted earnings per share range of $4.10 to $4.30 and updating its consolidated net sales range to be down 3 percent to down 5 percent. This topline adjustment reflects the company's revised sales expectations at Famous Footwear.

In addition, Caleres now expects:

Consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent, versus previous guidance of 7.1 percent to 7.3 percent;

Interest expense of $17 million to $19 million, versus previous guidance of $18 million to $20 million; and

Capital expenditures of $55 million to $65 million, versus previous guidance of $60 million to $70 million.

The company still expects an effective tax rate of about 25 percent and weighted average shares outstanding of 34.3 million.

For second quarter of 2023 the company expects:

Consolidated net sales down 4 percent to 5 percent;

Diluted earnings per share of $0.79 to $0.84; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.87 to $0.92.

"As we progress through 2023, we are focused on tightly managing our expenses, investing in value-enhancing opportunities, and maximizing our capabilities to position the organization for growth," said Schmidt. "We believe we have the right foundation and strategic initiatives in place to consistently deliver annual earnings per share of more than $4.00 as we generate strong levels of free cash flow and create value for our shareholders."

Investor Conference Call

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 662,734 $ 735,116 Cost of goods sold 360,052 408,122 Gross profit 302,682 326,994 Selling and administrative expenses 253,095 260,799 Operating earnings 49,587 66,195 Interest expense, net (5,623 ) (2,299 ) Other income, net 1,492 3,422 Earnings before income taxes 45,456 67,318 Income tax provision (10,664 ) (17,333 ) Net earnings 34,792 49,985 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 65 (524 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 34,727 $ 50,509 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.97 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.97 $ 1.32

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,151 $ 33,717 Receivables, net 148,068 181,551 Inventories, net 559,467 643,527 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,417 58,069 Total current assets 820,880 933,641 Lease right-of-use assets 513,817 503,393 Property and equipment, net 157,730 137,600 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 212,353 224,475 Other assets 113,303 129,189 Total assets $ 1,818,083 $ 1,928,298 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 291,500 $ 305,000 Trade accounts payable 261,753 386,821 Lease obligations 136,297 118,692 Other accrued expenses 189,727 259,374 Total current liabilities 879,277 1,069,887 Noncurrent lease obligations 437,171 452,742 Other liabilities 49,754 47,641 Total other liabilities 486,925 500,383 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity 446,317 352,236 Noncontrolling interests 5,564 5,792 Total equity 451,881 358,028 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,818,083 $ 1,928,298

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,497 $ 19,686 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (5,750 ) (9,305 ) Capitalized software (798 ) (2,345 ) Net cash used for investing activities (6,548 ) (11,650 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 126,000 205,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (142,000 ) (190,000 ) Dividends paid (2,482 ) (2,648 ) Acquisition of treasury stock - (14,673 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (10,006 ) (3,599 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests - 1,500 Net cash used for financing activities (28,488 ) (4,420 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (14 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,451 3,602 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,700 30,115 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,151 $ 33,717

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated April 29, April 30, April 29, April 30, April 29, April 30, April 29, April 30, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 349,158 $ 384,502 $ 325,516 $ 365,740 $ (11,940 ) $ (15,126 ) $ 662,734 $ 735,116 Gross profit 159,133 189,234 143,858 139,299 (309 ) (1,539 ) 302,682 326,994 Gross margin 45.6 % 49.2 % 44.2 % 38.1 % 2.6 % 10.2 % 45.7 % 44.5 % Operating earnings (loss) 17,056 49,688 42,669 41,349 (10,138 ) (24,842 ) 49,587 66,195 Operating margin 4.9 % 12.9 % 13.1 % 11.3 % n/m % n/m % 7.5 % 9.0 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) (8.5 )% (4.0 )% 9.4 % 66.0 % - % - % - % - % Number of stores 866 887 93 83 - - 959 970 n/m - Not meaningful

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 34,792 $ 49,985 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (65 ) 524 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 34,727 50,509 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,478 ) (2,017 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 33,249 $ 48,492 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 34,407 36,209 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - 467 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 34,407 36,676 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.97 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.97 $ 1.32

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA (NON-GAAP METRIC)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 34,727 $ 50,509 Income tax provision 10,664 17,333 Interest expense, net 5,623 2,299 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,714 12,357 EBITDA $ 63,728 $ 82,498 EBITDA margin 9.6 % 11.2 %

__________________________ (1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets.

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS) - SECOND QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Guidance Fiscal 2023 Guidance Low High Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.92 $ 4.10 $ 4.30

