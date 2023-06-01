

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as both food and non-food sales expanded, figures from Destatis showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose by a real 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in March. Economists had expected an increase of 1.0 percent.



Food sales were up 0.5 percent over the month, and non-food turnover grew 0.7 percent in April.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell at a faster pace of 8.6 percent in April versus a 5.8 percent decline in March. The expected decrease was 5.0 percent.



Real sales in online and mail order retailing grew by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month, while they dipped 6.9 percent from a year ago.



In nominal terms, retail sales also increased 0.8 percent monthly, and advanced 3.9 percent from last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX