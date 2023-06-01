IAMA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, today announced that Andrea Malizia, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 5-8, 2023, in Boston, MA.

BIO International Convention

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 10:45 AM ET

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics is a Series A late-preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel medicines to make a difference in children suffering from epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders. IAMA Therapeutics couples emerging advances in drug discovery and neurobiology to selectively inhibit the cation chloride cotransporters and other therapeutic targets relevant to brain disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

For more information, please visit https://iamatherapeutics.com/.

Contacts:

Andrea P. Malizia

media@iamatherapeutics.com

Sarah Sutton/Georgia West

Argot Partners

iama@argotpartners.com