ProcureAM Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of the Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

FIXT offers a distinct opportunity to invest in risk mitigation and recovery efforts from natural disasters, an increasingly catastrophic consequence of climate change

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / ProcureAM today celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (Nasdaq:FIXT). FIXT tracks a portfolio of companies engaged in mitigating the risk of and recovering from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods and earthquakes.

The objective of FIXT is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund's fees and expenses, of the VettaFi Natural Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Index. The VettaFi Natural Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Index is designed to track stocks listed on developed market recognized exchanges that are involved in all stages of the natural disaster management cycle, including prevention, detention, tracking and warming, response and recovery. One may not directly invest in an index.

In 2022 alone, natural disasters caused $313 billion in global economic loss1, with 75% of global insured losses occurring in the U.S1. Since the inception of FIXT, the U.S. has been devastated by a seemingly endless series of natural disasters, from the wrath Hurricane Ian unleashed on Florida in October 2022 to the tornadoes this spring that flattened communities across Mississippi. On a global scale, a series of earthquakes desecrated regions of Syria and Turkey. FIXT advisor Elias Azrak was in Southern Turkey during the earthquake and witnessed first-hand the devastation to the region's communities, economy and infrastructure.

"The importance of natural disaster risk mitigation and recovery is often overlooked by investors. However, it's hard to come across an individual whose life hasn't been negatively impacted by a hurricane, tornado, earthquake or some other natural disaster," says Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM. "FIXT provides an opportunity for investors to support and make critical investments in the many companies around the globe protecting us from natural disasters and helping communities rebuild in their aftermath."

FIXT holdings include Generac* (GNRC) and Cummins Inc.* (CMI), which provide back-up electrical sources during storms. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock* (GLDD) is the largest dredging and land reclamation provider in the U.S., responsible for rebuilding over 22 miles of coastline in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Offering total storm response services, Clean Harbors* (CLH) helps companies to prepare and respond to storms, including oil spill response in the Gulf of Mexico and other oil-heavy regions.

While many climate funds have struggled to perform in the current market environment, FIXT has generated a 6.91% return year-to-date (*market value as of 5/10/23).

Please click here for a link to the fund's standardized performance. Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Funds may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. All performance is historical and includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 866-690-ETFS (3837).

To learn more about FIXT, the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF, visit http://www.procureetfs.com/fixt or contact ProcureAM at info@ProcureAM.com

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

*As of May 10th, 2023, Clean Harbors (CLH) was 1.97% holding, Cummins (CMI) was a 1.73% holding, Generac (GNRC) was 1.87% holding, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) was 2.04% holding in the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: FIXT).

1 www.aon.mediaroom.com, January 25, 2023.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Securities of small and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Natural Disaster/Epidemic Risk - Natural or environmental disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis and other severe weather-related phenomena generally, and widespread disease, including pandemics and epidemics, have been and may be highly disruptive to economies and markets, adversely impacting individual companies, sectors, industries, markets, currencies, interest and inflation rates, credit ratings, investor sentiment, and other factors affecting the value of the Fund's investments.

Foreign Investment Risks - Foreign securities are typically more volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities.

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy product is neither associated with, nor endorsed by, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FIXT is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

