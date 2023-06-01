Buyer Group International, Inc. Engages Hard Rock Consulting, LLC to Begin Phase One of a Multi-Phase Approach to Produce an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shambhala Platinum Project

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is excited to announce the entering of an official agreement with Hard Rock Consulting, LLC to begin conducting exploration to support an eventual Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) by collecting and analyzing geological data from the Shambhala Platinum Project. HRC is a formal collaboration of mining industry professionals specializing in geology, engineering, metallurgy, economics, finance, and project management. They bring a plethora of professional expertise to the table, with the purpose of offering services that they excel at and taking on projects that challenge them. They take pleasure as a team in their ability to apply practical solutions to real-world project difficulties, whether in the field or in the office. HRC's worth as a firm is derived from the collective knowledge and experience of their team members, their commitment to quality, and their common goal to succeed in every assignment they undertake, regardless of size or scope. Phase One of the HRC engagement is expected to conclude in December 2023, with the desired outcome being that the Shambhala Platinum Project will be compliant and organized to generate an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Geology and Exploration with recommendations on drilling locations in Phase Two.

Justin Mistikawy, M.S. in Geology, will lead this project. He is an expert in a wide range of geological disciplines, including mineralogy, petrology, ore geology, structural geology, technical writing, geostatistics, digital cartography, and geospatial analysis. He has worked in a variety of fields, providing services such as logging, mapping, sampling, as well as designing and supervising drill holes and preparing samples with quality assurance and control. Justin will be under the supervision of Ms. J.J. Brown, P.G. Ms. Brown has 25 years of professional experience as a consulting geologist, including geologic and geotechnical exploration, analysis, and reporting associated with mineral resource development, construction materials, oil and gas energy resources, rural municipal and oilfield infrastructure, and waste disposal siting and remediation. Ms. Brown is a licensed Professional Geologist in the states of Idaho and Wyoming and is recognized as a Qualified Person (QP) with regard to geology and mineral resources according to United States, Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), Australian (JORC), and South African (SAMREC) standards. She has conducted site inspections, geologic field reconnaissance, and data verification as an independent QP for a variety of gold, silver, and multiple commodity projects throughout the western U.S., Mexico, and South America. She has contributed to more than 30 NI 43-101 Technical Reports on geology, exploration, mineral resources and reserves, economic assessment, and pre-feasibility and feasibility level studies over the past 10 years. Ms. Brown's professional specialties are field exploration, including exploration program design and oversight, and technical writing.

"This is the step forward for Buyer Group that so many have been looking for," said Dave Bryant, Chief Executive Officer of Buyer Group, on the signed agreement with HRC. "From early exploration all the way through operation and eventually reclamation, HRC is equipped to offer services at every stage of the mining life cycle. With HRC on board, we are confident in our ability to begin completing the important milestones and elevating BYRG's standing in the mining industry. Pending positive and sufficient drilling exploration results, HRC is well positioned to generate a mineral resource estimate at an efficient rate. Buyer Group anticipates that once Phase One is completed, it will immediately proceed to Phase Two to complete an NI 43-101 report on Geology and Exploration."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

