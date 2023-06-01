Global Technology Distribution Council: New GTDC Report Details Cost-Effective Options for Scaling Emerging Technologies

Distribution orchestrates the growth and profitability of innovative new technologies

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / The world's leading consortium of technology distributors - the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) - released a new report today detailing the challenges and opportunities associated with bringing emerging technologies to market. As innovation accelerates, vendors must introduce and scale new solutions quickly and effectively, and distributors provide the programs, mechanisms, and relationships to achieve those objectives.

The GTDC Distribution Innovation Report explores the most cost-effective approach for scaling new and advanced solutions. From developing sales and marketing teams and creating value-added programs to obtaining financial resources and managing collections, the challenges are formidable for new and established vendors. Understanding the benefits and barriers associated with the various go-to-market strategies is essential, especially when time and resources are in limited supply.

"Innovation is a business driver and a differentiator within the information technology industry, creating beneficial new solutions that address increasingly complex problems," says GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. "Unfortunately, many developers and manufacturers of these emerging technologies have too few resources to effectively accelerate go-to-market activities and scale sales before the competition catches up. A two-tiered channel model gives those companies an edge, speeding sales and market adoption by levering the combined capabilities of distributors and solution providers."

Those innovation capabilities include:

Augmenting and driving sales activities

Filling talent gaps

Evaluating "channel fit" for prospective vendors

Reducing complexities across operations

Providing key market insight

Creating multi-vendor all-in-one solutions

Handling billing/collections

Identifying complementary solutions and vendor partners

Leveraging relationship networks

Providing education and training

Participating in solutions labs and demonstrations

Limiting currency fluctuation risks

In addition, the guide offers vendors' perspectives on the critical role of the channel community in the rapid adoption of emerging technologies. From design and implementation to expanded support and collections options, the indirect model empowers budding and established developers and manufacturers, creating a clearer path to growth and profitability.

The complete free report is now available to download from the GTDC Resource Center.

Distribution innovation will be one of the topics of focus at GTDC Summit EMEA 2023 , June 13th to 14th in Noordwijk, Netherlands. This year's in-person event will spotlight the latest tech business trends and evolving channel models and explore future industry growth opportunities.? Join us ?and learn how distribution is powering the next wave of technology!

