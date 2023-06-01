Eviosys Surpasses Emissions Goals and Leads the Industry in Pursuit of Net Zero

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Global packaging giant Eviosys' latest ESG report details that, for the second year, the business has outperformed its ambitious goals for both CO2 and VOC emissions reductions, as well as being awarded EcoVadis Gold Certification, positioning it as a global powerhouse for sustainability.

ESG Report





Having reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 10% in 2022, Eviosys has drastically surpassed its annual reduction target of 3.1% per production of million normalised cans. This represents almost twice the impressive reduction detailed in the firm's 2021 report, and puts Eviosys on track to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Eviosys has also reduced VOC emissions by 10% within a year, through the implementation of smart incinerators, monitoring protocols, and a conversion to water-based products.

Eviosys is now addressing its scope 3 emissions, becoming a signatory of the UN Global Compact and introducing a new supplier code of conduct. This will see Eviosys conduct an extensive review of the entire supply chain and attribute ratings to suppliers in order to promote improved sustainability throughout.

Other investments include equipment such as smart high-economy oxidizers to reduce CO2 emissions and new solar panels to deliver an impressive 19% energy saving at specific plants. For example, Eviosys' Murcia plant will house one of the largest installations of its kind in Europe with 8,411 panels. Additionally, Eviosys continues to open new facilities positioned close to customers, such as its recent expansion into Thailand.

Eviosys also regularly innovates to create inclusive products that make metal packaging more accessible. These include Orbit, a patented closure that improves opening for those with impaired mobility, and Braille cans, with micro-embossed features and QR codes to offer product details to the visually impaired.

Championing employee well-being, Eviosys continues to progress towards its total recordable incident rate (TRIR) goal of 0.8, implementing improved safety features, training sessions and health support for workers. Eviosys will be introducing a dedicated program and an assessment for the employment of workers with disabilities to ensure all employees are safe and able to thrive at work.

Laurent Leucio, EHS and Sustainability Director at Eviosys, said:

"This year's ESG report shows our absolute dedication to sustainability. Achievements of this scale can only be accomplished by a holistic approach to reducing emissions, as Eviosys demonstrates by ensuring that we are committed and investing at each stage of production and operations to limit our environmental impact and help our customers do the same."

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Eviosys is a leading global supplier of metal packaging, producing food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging to preserve the products of hundreds of consumer brands.

Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with 7,000 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries in the region. In 2022, it generated €2.7 billion in revenue. Eviosys is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

www.eviosys.com

Contact Information

Maisie Jenyon

PR Manager

eviosysuk@grayling.com

Related Image

SOURCE: Eviosys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758581/Eviosys-Surpasses-Emissions-Goals-and-Leads-the-Industry-in-Pursuit-of-Net-Zero