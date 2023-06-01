Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is thrilled to announce the signing of a five-year partnership agreement with the Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre, c/o the InterContinental Hotels Group ("IHG"). The agreement, executed on May 30, 2023, solidifies the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. ("DM EVS"), as the exclusive provider of EV charging services for Holiday Inn's Vancouver West Broadway establishment, with potential plans to continue this partnership with its other branches.

Under the terms of the agreement, DM EVS will install chargers on the Holiday Inn's property and will be providing guests and visitors with convenient access to reliable EV charging infrastructure. DM EVS will operate for the Holiday Inn Vancouver for the initial five (5) years to ensure a seamless and efficient charging experience for EV users. Subsequent contracts will be automatically extended annually.

With this collaboration, the Company is exposed to a larger pool of consumers, and more visibility being located on the hotel's property. Due to this, the Company anticipates significant profits and revenue growth. By catering to the demand for the EV charging infrastructure, the Company expects a substantial surge in revenue streams. As part of the agreement, DM EVS will be entitled to 100% of the revenue generated from EV charging operations and carbon credits.

IHG Group, renowned for its global presence and diverse portfolio of premium, luxury, and essential hotel chains, including the esteemed Holiday Inn brand, offers an exceptional opportunity for DM EVS to expand its customer base and enhance its revenue potential.

The partnership with IHG follows DM EVS's recent announcement of its collaboration with Rewatt Power on May 23, 2023. By leveraging the Government carbon incentives and now catering to a larger client base, DM EVS is poised to accelerate its revenue and maximize profitability. This collaboration not only reinforces DM EVS's strong presence in the EV industry but also paves the way for future collaborations with other Holiday Inn and IHG hotels in North America.

IHG hotels and resorts is one of the world's leading hotel companies with 6,179 hotels globally and 914,928 rooms globally and has a diversified roaster of premium, luxury, and essential hotel chains, including the Holiday Inn.

(Source: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/about-us)

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for DM EVS, as it introduces us to a wider audience through one of Canada's leading hotel chains. We are thrilled to provide Holiday Inn's Vancouver West Broadway establishment with our innovative EV charging services, further advancing sustainable transportation solutions. DM EVS remains committed to delivering innovative EV solutions and forging strategic partnerships to create a sustainable future for transportation," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About the Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre

The Holiday Inn Vancouver Centre Hotel (Broadway) welcomes you to vibrant Vancouver Canada. Their award-winning hotel's location is the closest hotel to Vancouver General Hospital and Vancouver City Hall. Conveniently situated near Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Canada Place Cruise Ship Terminal, the Pacific Central Train Station, and only 2 blocks from the Canada Line SkyTrain Station. From Grouse Mountain to Science World, you'll find a variety of attractions near our hotel. In downtown Vancouver, you can cheer at Rogers Arena or BC Place Stadium, walk through the VanDusen Gardens or explore the Vancouver Aquarium. Staying here also puts you near world-famous attractions like Granville Island and Canada's largest Chinatown.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels

About InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's leading hotel companies, with around 345,000 colleagues working across more than 100 countries to deliver true hospitality. IHG is home to 18 hotel brands such as the Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Regent, and more. The variety of hotel collections boasts various hotel brands to fit everyone's needs including luxury, premium, and essential hotels.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/about-us

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with its AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

