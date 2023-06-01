The LGBTQ community can now share selfies, meet, greet, and converse all in one place

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - LGBTSelfies announced the launch of its new, enhanced LGBT Selfies web site www.LGBTSelfies.com to celebrate Pride Month 2023. First launched in 2018, the site was shut down when COVID-19 emerged. Users can register, upload their favorite selfies and compete in twice monthly contests winning LGBTSelfies branded t-shirts and other prizes. A featured front-page spot will be awarded to the top contestant in each contest.



Subscribers can look at other selfies, check out contestants' public profiles and contact others if they wish. User created profiles are optionally public or private as are the optional profile questions so people can be as invisible or open to others as they wish. The site also allows users to create an alias to keep their name private.



Anyone is eligible to register and post selfies. Contestants can vote for themselves once daily and are encouraged to have family and friends register and vote for them, who can also vote once daily.



No pictures posted on LGBTSelfies.com will be sold or used for any purpose other than the winners pictures shared on LGBTSelfies.com's social media and in emails sent to registered users. Email addresses and other information on the site can be used by the LGBTSelfies for notices and announcements regarding the LGBT Selfies site or community.



To post go to www.LGBTSelfies.com



To make LGBTSelfies an enjoyable, inclusive, and safe experience, the site enforces strict content rules with no offensive language, nudity or questionable images allowed. Users posting such material will be banned.



There's a Public Event calendar which registered users are welcome post local or national news and events. A Current News feature is coming soon with relevant LGBTQ news that registered users can comment on and interact with other users.

Media Contact:

Rich Hall

info@LGBTselfies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168271