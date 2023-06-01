Watershed, the leading enterprise climate platform, today announced former US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Mary Schapiro will join the Watershed Policy Advisory Board, a group of climate policy leaders offering strategic advice to Watershed as it helps companies navigate a fast-changing climate policy landscape.

"Climate risk is financial risk, and investors are hungry for consistent, transparent data on companies' climate risks and opportunities," said Mary Schapiro, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Watershed Policy Advisory Board member. "Watershed's tools to enable companies to measure, report, and reduce their carbon emissions will be essential as climate disclosure becomes a key part of investor protection."

Mary Schapirohas had a distinguished career as a financial services regulator under four US presidents from both political parties. Schapiro is the only person to have served as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Schapiro is Vice Chair for Global Public Policy of Bloomberg and vice chair for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

The Watershed Policy Advisory Board is chaired by Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of England and founder of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), and includes the key architects of global climate policy at the SEC, TCFD, CDP, United Nations, and more.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like BlackRock, Airbnb, Okta, and Doordash use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reductions-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality carbon avoidance; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. Watershed's advisors and investors include Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres, Al Gore, Sequoia, and Kleiner Perkins. Watershed is based in San Francisco, Calif., and London, U.K. To learn more, visit watershed.com.

