01.06.2023
Laxxon Medical to Participate in 2023 BIO International Convention

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Laxxon Medical, a pharmatechnology company whose novel platform technology offers unparalleled drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and IP protection, announced today its participation in the 2023 BIO International Convention. The BIO International Convention, held in Boston, MA on June 5-8, 2023, is the world's largest biotech partnering and education event, attracting 14,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for a week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and partnerships.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharmatechnology company pioneering patented, cutting-edge 3D screen printing development and manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

Laxxon's SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology) is an additive manufacturing process which enables the development and production of complex formulations and geometrical structures of oral dosage forms to optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals, in addition to new drug developments. SPID®-Technology can produce small batches for R&D, upscaling to commercial-scale production without changing the manufacturing process. Laxxon is partnered with Hovione, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, and is jointly establishing cGMP productions in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.laxxonmedical.com or contact:
Frances Hoggard | Communications Manager | frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758544/Laxxon-Medical-to-Participate-in-2023-BIO-International-Convention

