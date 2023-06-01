

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) announced that Bruce Chung will succeed Alberto Fornaro as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2023. Fornaro will remain with the company as a strategic advisor during the transition period until September 1, 2023.



Bruce Chung has served as Head of Strategy and M&A since 2016. Previously, he held numerous positions across various areas of NRG focused on new business development since joining in 2008. Prior to NRG, Chung served in the investment banking division of Citigroup.



