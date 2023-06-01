Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.06.2023 | 15:02
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Puretalk.ai Announces Voice Cloning for Multilingual TTS

English Voice Clones Speak 15 Languages

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Today Puretalk.ai announced the immediate availability of its patent-pending Voice Cloning for TTS+® in fifteen languages: English, Mandarin, German, Swahili, Masai, Polish, Spanish, French Canadian, Italian, Hebrew, Armenian, Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Hindi. In an Internet first, the Puretalk.ai English voice clone is fed text in any of the supported languages, and, using Puretalk proprietary generative AI technology, the English cloned voice can voice the text with almost perfect accent and emotion in the supported language. Early users will be audiobook publishers and movie studios, where foreign releases will no longer require foreign-speaking actors. A voice clone of the lead actors will be able to render all of their parts in the foreign language.

Puretalk.ai

Puretalk.ai

"We're doing 15 languages with one engine and one language model," said Evan Sirlin, CEO and Co-Founder of Puretalk.ai. "This is a knock-out product and we're the first to release it."

Not just Cloning:

In addition to Multi-Lingual Voice Cloning, Puretalk also created TTS+® for Reading, TTS+® for Conversations, and its RUTH® natural language understanding GPT Generative AI technology.

For More Information on Puretalk.ai

Puretalk.ai offers a contextually aware set of voice cloning and natural language understanding tools, and full end-to-end Omnichannel Voice AI Solutions. Puretalk.ai brings new possibilities to developers, enterprises, and integrators. Whether a company needs a humanized voice for audiobooks, podcasts, contact centers, improving conversational workflows, or building conversational-Al applications, the Puretalk.ai platform brings a new level of Humanizing AI® to human communications. We are the Voice of AI®. Contact info@puretalk.ai or evan@puretalk.ai

Contact Information

Evan Sirlin
Founder & CEO
evan@puretalk.ai

SOURCE: Puretalk.ai

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758459/Puretalkai-Announces-Voice-Cloning-for-Multilingual-TTS

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.