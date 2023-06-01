Apptega Introduces AI-Powered vCISO Services to Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Compliance Platform

The ChatGPT-adapted feature, which instantly generates expert guidance for how to meet compliance obligations, furthers the fast-growing software company's mission of making cybersecurity easy for all.

Today, in order to navigate an increasingly complex web of legal and regulatory obligations, organizations must typically conduct an initial assessment of their cybersecurity posture against one or multiple industry-standard frameworks, like SOC 2, HIPAA or GDPR. These frameworks generally include dozens or sometimes hundreds of "subcontrols" that must be fulfilled to prove compliance-and the process for determining what steps must be taken to meet outstanding controls can be painstakingly manual, heavily expertise dependent and prohibitively expensive.

With ApptegaGPT, which builds upon Open AI's GPT-3.5-Turbo, users now have at their fingertips a virtual consultant that instantly tailors organization-specific remediation recommendations to unmet controls, delineating specific steps that must be taken to become compliant. From there, recommendations can be modified as needed.

"There are many thousands of organizations that must meet increasingly strict compliance protocols and who face mounting threats to their most sensitive information, but that don't have the internal resources or expertise to handle the onerous requirements robust cybersecurity demands," said Harvey Scholl, Apptega Chief Technology Officer. "We realized an opportunity to leverage generative AI to bridge those knowledge, ability and resource gaps, bringing to market an automated service that helps democratize cybersecurity compliance for all."

The launch follows months of development during which the Apptega product team used the OpenAI Chat API to create a powerful bot that delivers guidance around thousands of security controls and subcontrols connected to a library of more than 30 industry-standard compliance frameworks. Apptega also conducted rigorous testing to ensure no identifiable information from its users or partners is shared.

Though it is still gathering usage information, Apptega projects that the feature may reduce the amount of time it takes to complete a framework assessment - typically a 6-8 week endeavor - by at least 20 percent.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs, who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

