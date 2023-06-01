O'RTE Single-Estate Artisanal Tequila Debuts From the Brand House Group

O'RTE is Produced with the Highest Quality Agaves From a New Estate Each Year Based on Strict Criteria, Resulting in a Super Premium and Consistently Evolving Spirit for Today's Discerning Tequila Enthusiast

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / O'RTE, a new, single-estate artisanal tequila produced in Jalisco, Mexico, officially debuts to deliver enthusiasts a completely unique and authentic tequila-drinking experience. With individual family estates chosen for their particular climate, soil composition and topography, O'RTE's vintages spotlight the agave's special characteristics, complex flavors and aromas derived directly from the estate's distinctive terroir.

O'RTE Reposado, Blanco and Añejo

With individual family estates chosen for their particular climate, soil composition and topography, O'RTE's vintages spotlight the agave's special characteristics, complex flavors and aromas derived directly from the estate's distinctive terroir.

Unlike many tequilas indiscriminately produced with agaves sourced from multiple properties, or with additives added to enhance the mouthfeel or color, O'RTE meticulously identifies and harvests agaves from a new estate each year based on a strict set of standards, resulting in a super-premium, perfectly-balanced yet consistently evolving additive-free artisanal tequila with greater body and nuances in flavor.

Created by industry veteran Julious Grant, founder of luxury spirits producer The Brand House Group and former C-Suite executive at Beam Suntory, Bacardi and Moët Hennessy among others, O'RTE is a celebration of Grant's Mexican heritage, his appreciation for Mexican culture and passion for artisanal tequilas.

"Having been born and raised in Mexico to a mother of Mexican descent, I gained an appreciation for Mexican culture from as far back as I can remember," said Grant. "When I was old enough to drink, I was taught to sip tequila, to recognize flavors and to distinguish the bad from the good, the average from the exceptional. O'RTE brings to US consumers a taste of the very best Mexico has to offer, with agaves harvested from one field on a single-family estate. Each year, we'll select agaves from a different estate to deliver enthusiasts a meticulously-crafted, small-batch tequila with features specific to each vintage."

Of the 2021 vintages, O'RTE Blanco is bright and aromatic with soft, peppery notes that finish with a sweet, fruity roundness; O'RTE Reposado features aromas of floral honey, pepper, mint and vanilla with a taste profile highlighted by oak influences with vanilla and butterscotch notes; and O'RTE Añejo presents tropical aromas with hints of freshly cooked agave and vanilla with a smooth flavor featuring notes of toasted pineapple, oak, vanilla and caramel.

"O'RTE is an acronym and it's representative of who I am; born in Mexico with an American name," said Grant. "The 'O' represents the art of the iconic piña in the agave used to create 'Real Tequila Excellence.' Also, for me, O'RTE equals 'ARTE' - the art of tequila making. Our approach to tequila production will take the discerning tequila lover on a journey of incomparable authenticity and evolving taste profiles. There's nothing else like it in the market today and we're excited for tequila enthusiasts to enjoy and embrace O'RTE."

O'RTE is available through wines and spirits retailers such as Total Wine & More, as well as restaurants and bars in major markets nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, among others. If your local retailer or bar does not currently carry O'RTE, encourage them to order it from their local distributor (Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Allied Beverage Group in New Jersey, Empire Distributors in Georgia, etc). O'RTE can also be purchased at www.ortetequila.com, Drizly, Instacart, and Wine.com, and delivered to locations where it is permissible by law to receive alcohol products by mail.

Contact Information:

Ryan Croy

Founder, Public Haus Agency

ryan@publichausagency.com

SOURCE: The Brand House Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758517/ORTE-Single-Estate-Artisanal-Tequila-Debuts-From-the-Brand-House-Group