InsurTech NY Opens Applications for its Fourth Accelerator Cohort

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in North America, announced that it will be accepting applications for its fourth annual growth-stage accelerator.

The application window will run from June 1 to July 15 and applications can be submitted through the InsurTech NY website . The program is designed for growth-stage companies, with initial traction, in the funding stages between Series Seed and Series B. Non-US participants made up more than 30% of past cohorts from countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore.

"We have helped accelerate more than 80 InsurTechs along their growth path to date and we look to cross 100 with this cohort," said David Gritz, InsurTech NY Managing Director. "Our past cohorts have led to lasting carrier partnerships and investments of more than $500M post-program. Cohort Four will build off that success."

The accelerator is run on a compressed timeline that balances time spent with the value received in a "no fluff" model. Startups focus on expanding partnerships, transformative mentors, and fundraising. InsurTechs will connect with insurance carriers and brokers looking to provide insurance capacity and looking to find software solutions to their technology challenges. Participants will meet rockstar founders who have exited their companies through acquisition or IPO.

"Avanta Ventures has worked closely with the InsurTech NY accelerator program from the beginning. We work with the program to supplement our efforts to identify studio early stage companies, find investment opportunities, and engage with the InsurTech ecosystem," said Pooja Shah, Senior Associate at Avanta Ventures. "We look forward to working with Cohort Four in the year ahead."

The program will feature more than 30 carriers, brokers, and their corporate venture units including AF Group, Avanta Ventures, Gallagher, Locton, QBE, TIAA, Tokio Marine, and Travelers. The program will close with a demo day where the cohort can present to more than 35 dedicated InsurTech investors. Startups can apply at insurtechny.com/accelerator .

InsurTech NY will be supporting its accelerator in parallel with the MGA Lab . Cohort companies will have the opportunity to participate in both programs simultaneously.

InsurTech NY is an international gateway to bring together the insurance innovation community. It brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via educational and networking events, a competition, and an accelerator. InsurTech NY's mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, and improve access to investment. See more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/company/insurtechny ).

