Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Radix Motion, a fully-owned technology subsidiary of Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated January 31, 2023, its U.S. "continuation-in-part" (CIP) application has been granted the right to participate in the "Patent Prosecution Highway" program and accorded "special" status.

The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) is a fast-track examination procedure that allows applicants to reach final disposition of a patent application more quickly and efficiently than standard examination processing. As applications examined under the PPH program have a higher likelihood of allowance, it is hoped this decision will swiftly lead to an issued patent in the U.S., and subsequently in other PPH jurisdictions where a PPH request is also granted.

Radix Motion's claims are directed to the use of human movement data in psychedelic-assisted therapy, including as a tool to promote positive experiences, to prevent negative experiences, to predict and personalize individual patient experiences, and to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy.

The patent application also covers Radix Motion's technology on the use of real-time analysis of human movement data to identify the position and body movement of a psychedelic facilitator or therapist to detect if a potential violation is occurring and activate real time alerts and safety measures. This technology does not require sending or storing any video information and helps to protect patient privacy.

With this new technology, Radix Motion is leading the way in creating safer and more private psychedelic therapy sessions for clients.

"There is a huge opportunity to improve trust, safety and privacy both for clients and facilitators in psychedelic sessions with this technology which we believe will ultimately lead to better efficacy," said Sarah Hashkes, CEO of Radix Motion and CTIO or Red Light Holland. "Human movement data in combination with AI is also an untapped gold mine for clinical research and new psychedelic compound development."

"Getting accepted into the Patent Prosecution Highway program is a great boost toward receiving a timely and cost effective patent," said Graham Pechenik, a registered patent attorney and the founder of Calyx Law, and Red Light Holland's senior advisor. "We appreciate the opportunity to protect Radix Motion's inventions, in ways that are aligned with its goal of ethical IP and its core value of protecting user's privacy".

"We're proud that our embodied technology can help establish responsible best practices around psychedelics and contribute to positive change in the emerging psychedelic ecosystem. This patent application is an important milestone for us, and we believe that the potential licensing or sale of this technology could provide another revenue stream for Red Light Holland. We appreciate the expertise of patent lawyer Graham Pechenik and the Calyx Law team in protecting our investment, particularly under the Patent Prosecution Highway program," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

About Radix Motion

Radix Motion is a technology company founded in Silicon Valley focused on building immersive and embodied technology for health and wellness. Amongst their products are Meu, an AR/VR interactive hologram messenger, iMicroapp a microdosing app that also measures poses, Wisdom VR, an interactive education that explains what psychedelics do to the brain and more.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

