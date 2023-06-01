Whitefish Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Bloom Montana, a leading local cannabis company, is excited to announce the grand opening of their latest Bloom marijuana dispensary in Whitefish. This marks the 24th dispensary opened by the esteemed company, solidifying their commitment to providing top-quality cannabis products to the community.

Located at 333 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937, the Bloom Montana Dispensary Whitefish location caters to both medical and recreational consumers. Offering a wide range of products and daily deals. The dispensary will operate Monday through Sunday, from 9 AM to 8 PM, accommodating various schedules and offering convenience to the local community.

Whitefish, known for its scenic beauty and outdoor recreational activities, offers an ideal setting for the new Bloom Montana dispensary. With the famous Whitefish ski resort nearby, winter enthusiasts can conveniently access quality cannabis products for their ski adventure. Moreover, during the summer months, visitors can enjoy mountain biking in the area, taking advantage of the dispensary's convenient location.

Additionally, the dispensary's proximity to the breathtaking Glacier National Park, a mere 20-30 minutes away, further enhances the appeal of the new location. Customers can conveniently stock up on their cannabis essentials before embarking on their memorable adventures in the park.

"This new space allows us to enhance the overall experience for our valued customers, providing a welcoming environment where they can explore and discover their preferred cannabis products. We look forward to serving the Whitefish community and being a trusted source of top-quality cannabis." - says Adam Kunin of Bloom Montana.

Featured Brand: The Clear

The Clear, a national cannabis brand headquartered in Colorado, currently partners with Bloom Montana dispensaries. Bloom assists with the manufacturing of all of the products made locally in Montana. The brand prides itself on being one of the first to introduce molecular distillation to the market and effectively revolutionized the industry.

The Clear has garnered the trust and loyalty of numerous customers and they recently earned five trophies at Rooster Magazines' THC Classic cannabis competition, including the #1 Flavored Vape and #1 New Product awards in 2023.

For more information about Bloom Montana and its range of products, please visit their website at www.bloommt.com.

About: Bloom Montana is dedicated to becoming the most trusted cannabis provider in Montana. They pride themselves on being locally owned, grown, and tested, ensuring the highest standards of quality and accountability. Bloom's primary goal is to offer premium cannabis to every resident of Montana.

CONTACT: Adam Kunin

PHONE: 314-368-1105

EMAIL: akunin@bloommt.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168222