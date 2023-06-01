Presentation to be webcast at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on June 7th

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (NASDAQ: TRNR) ("FORME" or "the Company"), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, announces that Trent Ward, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held on June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Trent Ward will be available for one-on-one meetings and interested parties can schedule a meeting within the conference system or by contacting the Company directly at ir@formelife.com.

13th Annual LD Micro Invitational:

Presenter: Trent Ward, CEO

Time: Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast Registration: HERE

Meeting Request: ir@formelife.com

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (TRNR), and additional information can be found at www.formelife.com.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com. To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit freedomusmkts.com.

For further information:

For investors:

ir@formelife.com

For media:

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168323