Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Koray Köse to Chief Industry Officer. As a globally recognized supply chain expert and former Gartner analyst, Köse's expertise will drive product innovation and thought leadership, expand the company's market reach, and enhance customer success and collaboration.

Before joining Everstream, Köse led resilience and supply chain risk research at Gartner, focusing on emerging technologies. He was a member of the content leadership board for risk management and Gartner's Futures Lab, where he researched and published the Supplier Risk Technologies market guide, co-authored the generative AI impact map and authored the research for Cool Vendors in Sourcing and Procurement Technology, which showcased several emerging, and ultimately successful technology providers before anyone else. He covered the supply chain impact of COVID-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and most recently co-authored Complexity, Chaos and Confidence: A Tapestry of Trends Across Brave New Worlds. He's been published and quoted in top-tier and industry-focused media outlets, including The New York Times, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Washington Post, Financial Management Magazine, SupplyChainBrain, ISM Magazine, and Supply Chain Management Review.

With over two decades of experience developing global supply chain and sourcing strategies, re-engineering and transforming business processes, and maximizing financial resources, Köse has held prominent positions at Volkswagen, Scania, Kearney, Philips, Bose, AstraZeneca, and the Federal Reserve. Koray is a participating member of the NATO 2030: NATO-Private Sector Dialogues facilitated by GLOBSEC and closely collaborates with Hope for Justice and Slave-Free Alliance, organizations dedicated to eliminating forced labor in global supply chains.

"Supply chain risk management is a crucial competency for companies to master in today's volatile and unpredictable business landscape. With a winning combination of unrivaled predictive insights, an unmatched bench of experts, and a connected and customer-obsessed culture, Everstream is the most advanced supplier risk technology on the market," said Köse. "I look forward to helping drive the growth and success of Everstream's customers and partners while further strengthening the company's position as the global leader in supply chain risk management."

The appointment closely follows the company's launch of its new logistics flow solution, Everstream Connect, the acquisition of BlueNode to expand intermodal analytics, and its $50M Series B round of funding.

"We're thrilled to elevate our powerhouse leadership team with Koray's appointment to Chief Industry Officer," said Julie Gerdeman, Chief Executive Officer, Everstream Analytics. "With his extensive background and rich expertise in the supply chain industry, Koray will play a vital role in advancing Everstream's innovation, enabling us to continue delivering the most precise visibility, targeted risk intelligence, and unmatched value to our clients. With Koray on the team, we're accelerating our efforts to transform supply chains into a competitive advantage and a force for good through proactive, intelligent risk management."

