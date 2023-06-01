Veteran cybersecurity sales executive tapped to drive sales, customer growth, and strategic partnerships

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced the appointment of Holly Shea Cappello as the company's new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Sales.

Holly will lead Cado Security's global sales, customer experience, and strategic partnership efforts. She is a results-driven professional passionate about building high-performing sales teams and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Her expertise in cybersecurity sales will be invaluable as Cado Security enters its next growth phase.

"We are excited to welcome Holly as our new SVP of Global Sales. Holly brings extensive experience in sales growth and customer success, and is a strong addition to our leadership team," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-founder of Cado Security. "Over the past year, Cado Security has experienced unprecedented growth and achieved significant milestones made possible by our dedication to innovation and best-in-class customer support and services. Holly will be integral in driving our next phase of growth as she identifies new opportunities and partnerships."

With nearly 25 years of experience in the software and cybersecurity industry, Holly is a highly regarded senior sales executive with a proven track record of driving sales revenue through effective market penetration and growth strategies. Holly has built and led sales teams at early-stage companies through IPO. Prior to joining Cado, Holly held GTM leadership positions at successful security organizations including Carbon Black and Rapid7.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cado at such an exciting time, as the company builds upon its momentum throughout 2023," said Holly. "Cado Security has already established a strong presence in the cybersecurity industry, as evident from its success thus far. I look forward to leading and driving the next phase of growth and customer success."

The Cado platform is at the forefront of innovation in the cloud security industry. Cado Security continues to invest in developing and innovating the platform significantly to give customers unique forensic-level visibility into their cloud, container and serverless environments, enabling them to respond to incidents at cloud speed. Cado is already witnessing significant traction with enterprise organizations and aims to build on its recent investment round of $20M to drive innovation and global expansion.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

