Thales announced as the first connectivity provider qualified for new Seamless-Certified Service Quality program

Seamless Air Alliance, the leading developer of global standards for Inflight Connectivity (IFC), today announced launch of the Seamless-Certified Service Quality program for connectivity service providers and the first member company to achieve Seamless-Certification.

The program includes a suite of network performance and application-specific test measurements, a consistent method for calculating the measurements, and a composite score that relates the individual measurement scores to overall passenger satisfaction. These industry-agreed measures enhance visibility into the passenger experience to ensure that it is satisfactory or to act when necessary.

Service providers and airlines have typically relied on contracted service level agreements (SLA) to define network performance, yet poor passenger experiences still occur even when the SLA has been met. The Seamless-Certified Service Quality program enhances the airline's ability to track the inflight connectivity experience that is delivered to passengers. By selecting Seamless-Certified suppliers, airlines can trust that the performance metric claims and commitments made by the supplier conform to the standard. Additionally, the service quality measurements can be used to establish a baseline performance expectation, track performance over time, or compare between multiple service providers.

"This is the industry's most comprehensive program for ensuring that inflight connectivity service providers are held to the highest standards of quality," stated Jack Mandala, CEO of the Seamless Air Alliance. "Seamless-Certified service providers will provide airlines with a consistent and accurate view of the inflight connectivity experience that is being delivered to passengers."

Mandala further added, "We are excited to announce Thales as the first connectivity provider qualified into the Seamless-Certified Service Quality program. Together we are pleased to begin a new era for ensuring superior inflight connectivity experiences."

"We are honoured to be recognized as the first provider qualified into the Seamless-Certified Service Quality program. Thales is delighted to offer Airlines standardized ground-breaking capabilities to monitor and enhance Passenger Quality of Experience," said Arnaud Tonnerre, VP Chief Engineer at Thales.

The Seamless Air Alliance is also pleased to announce the addition of Gilat Satellite Networks, Southwest Airlines, and Stellar Blu as the latest new members to join and be a part of the companies driving inflight connectivity to new levels of performance.

To learn more about the Seamless-Certified Service Quality program, visit us at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, 6-8 June 2023. Seamless Air Alliance will be hosted by Panasonic Avionics, a member of the Seamless Air Alliance, in the Panasonic Avionics booth (Hall B4, Stand 4A10).

About Seamless Air Alliance

The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) was founded by Airbus, Delta, OneWeb, Sprint and Airtel and now includes the biggest names in technology, communications, and aerospace from around the world. Together we are advancing innovative, high-performance, and affordable inflight connectivity services. To learn more please visit www.SeamlessAlliance.com

