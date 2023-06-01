Facility will accelerate development of key coating technologies for electric vehicles

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has inaugurated a battery pack application center (BPAC) in Tianjin, China. The $30-million facility features a full range of capabilities to test the application of PPG coatings technologies, materials and systems for electric vehicle (EV) battery packs, allowing customers to accelerate the development of new EV technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005106/en/

PPG has inaugurated a $30-million facility in Tianjin, China to test coatings technologies, materials and systems for electric vehicle battery packs. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new application center is an important milestone in our effort to support our customers in China in the EV battery market," said Vincent Robin, PPG global vice president, Automotive Coatings. "The new facility will be an important way for customers to validate our customizable coatings solutions that help them reduce application cost, increase battery life, range and charging speed, and contribute to occupant safety."

The BPAC will include application testing for PPG technologies, including powder coatings, fire protection coatings, dielectric coatings, adhesives and sealants, surface pre-treatment, and e-coat technologies. Its modular design will allow for independent projects to be carried out concurrently in each of the application areas. This flexibility will enable development of material and process solutions across the range of current and potential customers.

"The application center showcases PPG's work in R&D and application technologies for EV batteries, while playing a significant role in developing our local talent in Tianjin," said Thomas Li, PPG vice president, Asia Pacific, Automotive Coatings. "It highlights the focus on our work to develop sustainable, cutting-edge technologies in China, and provide our customers with value-added solutions."

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005106/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contacts:

Mark Silvey

Corporate Communications

silvey@ppg.com

William Zhang

Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific

+86 21 6091 8352

william.zhang@ppg.com

PPG Investor Contact:

John Bruno

Investor Relations

+1 412 434 3466

jbruno@ppg.com

investor.ppg.com