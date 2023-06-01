Former SAP® SuccessFactors® President and Google Cloud Executive Joins Board of Directors

AlertEnterprise, the only provider of AI-powered solutions for securing and automating total workforce management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Tomb, a seasoned technology executive, to its Board of Directors. Tomb brings a wealth of experience in leading market-leading software and cloud organizations, including his tenure at SAP, President of SAP SuccessFactors, executive roles at Google Cloud and Zoom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005338/en/

Greg Tomb, former SAP® SuccessFactors® President and Google Cloud and Zoom executive joins AlertEnterprise's board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome Greg Tomb to our esteemed Board of Directors. His extensive experience in driving innovation and growth in the HR, Security, and Enterprise Software market will be invaluable as we continue to deliver solutions that produce incredible workforce experiences, boosts productivity and safety, and most importantly, helps our customers save lives," said Jasvir Gill, CEO and Founder of AlertEnterprise.

Joining AlertEnterprise's Board of Directors, Greg will leverage his extensive experience to further drive their strategic vision. "The AlertEnterprise platform enables customers to leverage their critical investments in technology platforms such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, and ServiceNow, and facilitates frictionless onboarding and offboarding, along with comprehensive workforce lifecycle management. This approach not only reduces costs but also greatly mitigates risks such as insider threats. In doing so, it transforms security from being a cost center to acting as a true business enabler."

About AlertEnterprise

AlertEnterprise is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that deliver a safer hire-to-retire journey. Headquartered in Fremont, California, AlertEnterprise empowers organizations to automate, secure and proactively manage the total workforce experience, with compliance, safety and data privacy built-in. The Guardian platform by AlertEnterprise is an SAP Endorsed App with certified integration with SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005338/en/

Contacts:

Willem Ryan

media@alertenterprise.com