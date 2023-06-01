Strategic investment firm seeks to begin new chapter for soccer team with influx of capital, aggressive growth strategy and new leadership

Edge Group Global LLC, a global strategic investment firm, has acquired the Italian soccer team Casale in an all cash deal.

Casale FBC is based in Casale Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy and plays in the Serie D league.

The acquisition of Casale FBC by Edge Group Global sets the stage for synergistic opportunities and expanded capabilities by integrating the strengths of both organizations. The firm aims to enhance its portfolio of offerings, expand its market presence and deliver superior value to its clients and stakeholders.

The integration of Casale FBC into the Edge Group Global portfolio will be carefully orchestrated to ensure a seamless transition and optimal alignment of operations. The firm is committed to maintaining a high level of service and upholding all respective reputations for excellence. As Edge Group Global takes the reins at Casale FBC, industry stakeholders eagerly await the unveiling of new strategies, products and initiatives that will emerge from this union.

Details on new leadership and strategic direction for Casale FBC will be announced shortly.

Edge Group Global LLC is a global strategic investment and financial services conglomerate known for its cutting-edge solutions and strategic investments. With a strong focus on innovation and industry leadership, Edge Group is dedicated to driving growth and transforming business within the industries it operates. The company focuses primarily in the areas of pharmaceutical, agriculture and real estate and pursues select opportunities in other sectors.

