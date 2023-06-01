Leading Digital Resilience Platform Suite Extends Support for External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Digital Risk Protection Services

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the Spring 2023 product release. Innovations in this release help customers protect their continuously changing attack surface from bad actors by enabling them to understand how cyber criminals look at their company and assets for vulnerabilities and exposures.

"Continuous Threat Exposure Management is one of the fastest growing challenges for all organizations because the attack surface keeps changing and expanding," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "Seventy percent of exposures are cloud-based, and 50% of companies have experienced a cyber attack from an unmanaged or poorly managed asset. Bad actors are simply outpacing companies using legacy technology, while boards and regulators are demanding to see a realistic attack surface management plan in 2023."

The Spring 2023 release focuses on a number of critical areas for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Underpinned by the Red Sift Digital Resilience Platform, each of the Red Sift applications gains new functionality to accelerate:

Continuous Real-Time Asset Discovery Delivers complete asset visibility to outpace attackers. Automatically and continuously update a customer's asset inventory in real-time Discover unknown assets in minutes, not days Find short-lived and impersonating assets Generate value from the system in hours versus months

Delivers complete asset visibility to outpace attackers.

Extended Application Coverage Provides a 'single pane of glass' view of a user's environment. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) leveraging Hardenize to automatically discover and continuously update an asset inventory from a customer's AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform through our seamless integration Hardenize integration into the Red Sift UX framework Digital Risk Protection Services for impersonating assets by providing instant analysis, risk rating, and takedown of lookalike sites Digital Risk Protection Services for email through accelerated DMARC enforcement AI-driven relevance detection that effortlessly classifies the significance of identities found across DNS, WHOIS, and SSL certificates

Provides a 'single pane of glass' view of a user's environment.

Technology Integrations Rapid, seamless integrations to key partner applications. SIEM and SOAR Splunk and Cortex Extended data integrations with Validity to provide enhanced customer experience and solution capabilities Improved discovery and inventory capabilities through Hardenize integrations with Entrust, CSC, and Safenames

Rapid, seamless integrations to key partner applications.

Compliance and Regulation Support for the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and most recent SEC cybersecurity regulations.

For more information on Red Sift and to request a complimentary "Continuous Threat Exposure Management Security Assessment" of your own environment, please visit https://redsift.com/free-assessment.

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and Australia. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005473/en/

Contacts:

PR

Ashley Crutchfield

fama PR for Red Sift

redsift@famapr.com