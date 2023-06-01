Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431 | Ticker-Symbol: 6QP
Frankfurt
01.06.23
09:52 Uhr
5,950 Euro
-0,020
-0,34 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.06.2023 | 15:14
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in May 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 May to 31 May, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 2100 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 2000 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 2300 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact:

Toby Lawton, CFO
cmd@renewcell.com

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in May 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758599/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-May-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.