Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in May 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 May to 31 May, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 2100 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 2000 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 2300 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact:

Toby Lawton, CFO

cmd@renewcell.com

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in May 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758599/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-May-2023