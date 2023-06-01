nShift to enable businesses to track shipment greenhouse gas emissions

nShift Emissions Tracker will help retailers, ecommerce businesses, and warehouses, to comply with CSRD regulations

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, today announces Emissions Tracker. The new solution helps ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting requirements, while allowing them to pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.

The introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is adding pressure on companies to produce clear, accurate environmental reporting. Due to take effect in June 2024, CSRD will require some 50,000 companies doing business within the European Union (EU) to report annually on their past and present greenhouse gas emissions.

By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides granular insights that conform to industry standards and satisfy the requirements of CSRD. Insights are easily available through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiple systems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses to make data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easily demonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.

nShift Emissions Tracker helps businesses comply with CSRD, and reduce emissions, by:

Calculating and reporting emissions for all shipments in a single place

Reflecting best practices for tariff calculation, by using standard tariffs provided by the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)

Making sure that data for reporting is uniform across all carriers

Measuring emissions by CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone

Calculating the tariff based on distance traveled and weight of shipment

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said, "Transport is responsible for a quarter of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. New regulations will require companies to be more on top of their sustainability efforts than ever before. For retailers, ecommerce businesses and warehouses, this means having real data on their emissions readily available.

"nShift Emissions Tracker will help companies to manage these complex requirements more easily. With shipment-level emissions data at their fingertips, retailers can create meaningful sustainability strategies, and effortlessly compile detailed reports. They can then more effectively measure the success of these strategies and demonstrate their efficacy to stakeholders and customers."

nShift Emissions Tracker will be available as a new stand-alone product in the nShift delivery management suite this autumn. It will be compatible with products in the current suite and will be rolled out by the end of the year.

nShift Emissions Tracker is based on nShift TMS's emissions tariff engine which has a proven track record of success since the launch in 2020. It conforms to internationally recognized standards, including EN 16258, ISO 14083, and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

