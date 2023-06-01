Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 15:31
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2022

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2022 01-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

REA Finance announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 is available to download at https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports.

Enquiries:

REA Finance B.V.

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RE20 
LEI Code:   2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 
Sequence No.: 248019 
EQS News ID:  1647513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
