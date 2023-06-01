DJ REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2022

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2022 01-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company")

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

REA Finance announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 is available to download at https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports.

Enquiries:

REA Finance B.V.

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RE20 LEI Code: 2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 Sequence No.: 248019 EQS News ID: 1647513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)