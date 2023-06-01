Brand Brings Premium Sipping Vodka Distilled from Greek Olives and Grains

to Canadian Customers

Kástra Elión Vodka, the only premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives and grains, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Ontario, Canada. As the brand continues its expansion worldwide, Kástra Elión is set to captivate Canadian consumers with its exceptional product, in both retail and restaurant formats.

Since its U.S. debut in 2020, Kástra Elión has consistently pushed boundaries in the vodka industry, and is redefining consumer expectations of what a premium sipping vodka entails. Family-owned and artisan- crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and a love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean. The brand's expansion into Ontario represents a significant milestone, as it seeks to bring its coveted product to a new audience while leveraging the country's thriving market.

As part of its Ontario debut, Kástra Elión will be available at select LCBO stores through the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, which houses hundreds of locations throughout the region. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Kástra Elión in Ontario. We believe that our new Canadian consumers will be drawn to our premium sipping vodka, and we are dedicated to providing them with unparalleled quality and an incredible brand experience," says Mike Camello, Co-Founder and President of Kástra Elión. "We are confident that Kástra will resonate with this market, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our consumers here."

To celebrate its entry into the Ontario market, Kástra Elión will host a series of tastings and events, offering consumers the opportunity to experience the product firsthand.

About Kástra Elión Vodka

Family-owned and artisan crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and a love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean; Kástra Elión is where mixology meets mythology. The name Kástra Elión comes from the Greek words for castle (kastro) and olives (elión, derivative of eliás). The ancient Nafpaktos castle stands as guardian to the region's hills and olive groves and is the brand's ancestral home, protecting the rich heritage of the city below. The olives, or elión, are an enduring symbol of peace and abundance, and are deeply intertwined with Greek culture and iconic mythology. Now sold in the United States, Canada, and Greece, Kástra Elión can be found on shelves in retail locations, as well as on-menu in restaurants and bars. For more information, visit www.kastraelion.com.

Contacts:

Kate Ellis, kate@droesepr.com