Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Qlife Holding AB (305/23)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Qlife Holding AB Trading in Qlife Holding AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is June 2, 2023. Short name: QLIFE BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020050763 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 290050 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.