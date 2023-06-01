Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
(formerly known as BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited)

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(The "Company")

01 June 2023

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31 May 2023, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 April 2023 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

1

404,976,231

4,299

1,933,127

2

398,918,135

7,811,119

184,403

3

398,928,581

7,826,153

158,923

4

406,868,891

2,143

42,623

5

401,901,531

4,884,675

127,451

6

395,508,866

11,278,323

126,468

7

401,871,815

4,914,808

127,034

8

401,898,568

4,887,638

127,451

9

406,332,230

454,393

127,034

10

406,590,169

220,918

102,570

11

406,752,720

35,277

125,660

12

406,653,048

190,252

70,357

Special Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

13

403,410,993

3,446,521

56,143

14

377,408,074

27,297,221

2,208,362

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 13

THAT the directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company ("equity securities'') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares contained in Article 6.2 of the Company's articles of incorporation did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £701,550 being approximately 10 per cent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares), as at 17 April 2023.

Special Resolution 14

THAT the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316(1) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 of ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares'') (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer, or cancellation), provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p (exclusive of expenses);

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or on the expiry of 18 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


