Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change to Board Committee Chairs

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE: 1 June 2023

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Change to Board Committee Chairs

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the Company advises of the following changes to the Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited audit and risk committee;

Ms Trudi Clark was appointed to the Board on the 4 February 2014 and has retired as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board with effect from 31 May 2023.

Ms Isobel Sharp was appointed as a Director on the 8 November 2022 and was appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 31 May 2023.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001