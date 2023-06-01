Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change to Board Committee Chairs
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
TO: Company Announcements
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE: 1 June 2023
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Change to Board Committee Chairs
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the Company advises of the following changes to the Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited audit and risk committee;
- Ms Trudi Clark was appointed to the Board on the 4 February 2014 and has retired as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board with effect from 31 May 2023.
- Ms Isobel Sharp was appointed as a Director on the 8 November 2022 and was appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 31 May 2023.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001