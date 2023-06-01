Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
01.06.2023 | 16:42
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change to Board Committee Chairs

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE: 1 June 2023

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Change to Board Committee Chairs

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the Company advises of the following changes to the Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited audit and risk committee;

  • Ms Trudi Clark was appointed to the Board on the 4 February 2014 and has retired as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board with effect from 31 May 2023.

  • Ms Isobel Sharp was appointed as a Director on the 8 November 2022 and was appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 31 May 2023.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port
Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


