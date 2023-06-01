The Bispecific Antibodies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

With the recent approval of Tecvayli and other bispecific antibodies, along with the ongoing R&D efforts for evaluating the potential of such candidates against various disease indications, this segment of the pharmaceutic industry has garnered significant interest of stakeholders

Having demonstrated the ability to selectively target various antigens responsible for the development of oncological and non-oncological disorders, a number of bispecific antibodies have so far been evaluated and approved for the treatment of such indications, including the most recent approval of Tecvayli in October 2022 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding and encouraging clinical trial results, the bispecific antibodies market is anticipated to grow in the long-run, as multiple drug candidates are expected to receive marketing approval in the coming decade.

Key Market Insights

10 bispecific antibody therapeutics have been commercialized and 220+ candidates are currently being evaluated across different stages of clinical development

In terms of clinical stage candidates, more than 45% of the bispecific antibodies are currently being investigated in phase I studies. It is interesting to note that majority of such therapeutics are being evaluated for administration as monotherapy (57%), followed by combination therapies (43%).

Over 30% of the preclinical stage drug candidates are currently being evaluated under IND studies

Majority (>90%) of the candidates in preclinical stage of development are targeting oncology disorders. It is worth mentioning that majority of drug candidates targeting oncological disorders are focused on the treatment of solid tumors (61%), followed by those targeting hematological malignancies (20%).

More than 120 players currently claim to be engaged in the bispecific antibody therapeutics domain

The maximum number of players providing such therapies are small companies (2-50 employees, 37%), followed by mid-sized players (51-500 employees, 35%). Additionally, over 45% of the developers are based in North America, followed by those headquartered in Asia (29%).

70+ bispecific antibody therapeutics are being developed by big pharma players, across the globe

Most of the big pharma players are primarily focused on targets, such as CD20 x CD3 (31%) and PD-L1 x TGFß (19%). It is important to highlight that over 50% of the drug candidates developed by such players are based on the mechanism of t-cell retargeting / activation.

Partnership activity in this market increased at a CAGR of nearly 35%, over the past seven years

It is worth mentioning that over 40 partnerships have been signed since January 2022. Product development and commercialization agreements have emerged as the most popular (30%) types of agreements inked between the players engaged in this domain.

More than 37,000 patients have been enrolled in close to 280 clinical trials across the globe

Clinical research activity, in terms of the number of trials registered, is reported to have increased over the last five years. Of the total number of trials, close to 80% of studies are active and recruiting patients, while about 20% have already been completed. It is worth mentioning that the majority (50%) of the drug candidates are currently being evaluated in phase I studies.

Players based in North America are anticipated to capture over 60% of the market share by 2035

The market in China / broader Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace in the foreseen future. With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, bispecific antibodies targeting genetic disorders (32%) and hematological malignancies (30%) are expected to capture the major share of the total market in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

What is the overall size of the global bispecific antibody therapeutics market?

What is the rate at which the bispecific antibodies market is likely to grow in the coming years?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the bispecific antibodies market?

Who are the leading players engaged in this market?

How many players are engaged in developing bispecific antibodies?

What are the most common antigens being targeted by bispecific antibody therapeutics?

Which target indication covers the largest share in bispecific antibodies market?

What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the bispecific antibodies domain?

What are the upcoming trends in bispecific antibody therapeutics market?

The financial opportunity within the bispecific antibodies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders



Genetic Disorders



Hematological Malignancies



Ophthalmic Disorders



Skin Cancers



Solid Tumors

Mechanism of Action

Cytokines Retargeting / Neutralization



Dual Ligands Blocking



Resistance Factors Co-Targeting



Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis



T-Cell Retargeting / Activation



Others

Target Antigen

C5-Albumin



CD20 x CD3



CD3 x BCMA



CD3 x CD19



EGFR x cMET



EpCAM x CD3



Factor IXa x Factor X



gp100 x CD3



HER2 x HER2



PD-1 x CTLA-4



PD-L1 x TGFß



TNF-a x HAS



VEGF x DLL4



VEGF-A x ANG2

Antibody Format



Asymmetric



Fragments

Key Players



Akeso Biopharma



Alexion



Amgen



Genmab



Immunocore



Janssen Research & Development



LintonPharm



Merck



OncXerna Therapeutics



Pfizer



Roche



Taisho Pharmaceutical



Zymeworks

Key Geographical Regions



Asia



Europe



North America



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, bispecific antibody therapeutics are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Ran Salomon (Senior Scientist, Immunai)

Francesca Rosato (PhD Student, University of Freiburg)

Ludger Große-Hovest (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, SYNIMMUNE) and Martin Steiner (Chief Executive Officer, SYNIMMUNE)

Siobhan Pomeroy (Former Senior Director, Business Development, CytomX Therapeutics)

Jane Dancer (Business Development Consultant, F-star)

Yinjue Wang (Director, GMP Clinical Manufacturing, Innovent Biologics)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information, about bispecific antibody portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Akeso Biopharma

Alphamab Oncology

Amgen

Merck

Regeneron

Roche

Xencor

