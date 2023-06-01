Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Updates Forecast with Six Key Goals for June 2023 with Expected Multi-Million Dollar Growth Increments in FY 2023 and Beyond

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries today highlighted the six key goals they expect to achieve during the month of June 2023, and discussed the significant financial impact expected to result for the Company in FY 2023 and beyond. The top six goals expected to be completed in June include:

1. Addition of Three $1M+ (Annual) Nano-CBD Commercial Distribution Contracts

Leading Retailer (CBD Supply MD) recently introduced NanoBloom CBD to their multi-state client base.

to their multi-state client base. PBI believes the Agreement with CBD Supply MD will be worth $1.5M+ over the next 12 months.

PBI anticipates three additional CBD retailers with similar revenue potential to close during June 2023.

2. Sale of Two Licenses ($1M+) for PBI's Patented UltraShear Platform for Nano-THC Processing

Multiple groups are negotiating a possible purchase of a 3-year exclusive THC processing license for a state.

PBI anticipates the sale of two exclusive licenses to close during June 2023.

PBI expects most license sales to generate - on average - about $1M in up-front fees.

3. Completion of Third (and Largest) Consumer Focus Group on Nano-THC

Two focus groups have validated the market transforming speed and dosing efficiency of PBI's Nano-THC.

Third focus group expected to further validate these results, plus super-fast pain relief from topical use.

4. John Westlake, Canopy CBD Farms ("CCF"), to Launch as Master Distributor of Nano-Cannabis Products

Assumes heightened role as a master distributor of PBIO nano-cannabis products in June 2023.

John/CCF delivers multiple sales channels, a deep nationwide industry network, and access to media and capital.

5. Initial Production Runs in PBIO's New Strategic Manufacturing Facilities

PBI's severe capacity limitations in current production facilities become relieved with new expansion transition into strategic partner Artisan Industries facilities, only 6 miles from PBI headquarters.

6. Dr. Denese Skin Science Collaboration Completes First Retinol Product R&D Phase - Expects Marketing LOI

Retinol-based anti-aging creams and serums are among the Dr. Denese Skin Science top sellers on QVC.

Dr. Denese believes PBIO's UltraShear nanoemulsification technology is the enabling platform for a revolutionary new generation of skincare.

PBI has completed the development of UltraShear-processed retinol with lipid-soluble Vitamin C formulations.

PBI anticipates a formal product marketing Letter-of-Intent (LOI) on these products with Dr. Denese in June.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President and CEO stated: "We have been laser-focused on making measurable progress on those areas that offer the best potential for rapid recurring revenue growth in the near future. I am pleased to say that the PBI Team has been highly successful in these endeavors. Progress on the six goals delineated here is a testament to their hard work and effectiveness - and to the value proposition of our UltraShear platform. All told, the incremental annual revenue expected from these goals, which our team expects to complete in June, should exceed several millions of dollars during the second half of FY 2023 alone, with incremental revenues growing further in FY 2024 and beyond."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "We have accomplished a great deal in product development, technology demonstrations, and early commercial traction over the past year - and we believe that PBIO is highly undervalued at current market prices. We are continuing to help current and future investors understand the enormous potential of our many assets, especially our revolutionary (and diversely patented) Ultra Shear nanoemulsions technology platform."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

